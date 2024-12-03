Edo State governor, Senator Monday Okpebholo, on Tuesday, handed down a 48-hour ultimatum to all the 18 local government council chairmen in the state to submit their statements of account.

The governor, who asked the local government chairmen to submit the statements to the Assets Verification Committee, through the office of the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), said the statement of accounts should cover the period of September 2023 till date.

Okpebholo gave the order at a meeting with the local government council bosses at the Government House, Benin City, where he was represented by his deputy, Rt. Hon. Dennis Idahosa.

The governor promised to work closely with the chairmen for a better Edo State.

“I have listened to you keenly, the ALGON chairman. The governor is a leader of all of us. Election has come and gone and we are all one family. The governor has asked me to assure you that we are one family.

“He has also asked me to tell you that we will work closely together. I guess you are aware that a few weeks ago, the Assets Verification Committee was constituted.

“Mr. Governor is committed to transparency and accountability in this government.

“The governor would want you to submit your statements of account from 4th of September 2023, to date, to the Assets Verification Committee within the next 48 hours (2 days), as that would help and enable the Committee do its job effectively and efficiently.

“The statements of account should be sent through the office of the Secretary to the State Government to Assets Verification Committee. The governor thank you for your time,” he told the chairmen.

Earlier, chairman, Association of Local Governments of Nigeria (ALGON), Edo State chapter, and chairman of Orhionmwon local government area, Newman Ugiagbe, who led the other 17 local government chairmen on the courtesy visit, pledged their loyalty to Governor Monday Okpebholo and promised to collaborate with him to ensure that the administration succeeds.

“We are here to congratulate the governor and the deputy on the mandate Edo people gave them and here to pledge our loyalty to your administration.

“Our doors are open to your instructions, policies and programmes, as we are ready to bring your policies down to the grassroots to enable our people benefit from the dividends of democracy as we will work to ensure your administration succeeds,” Ugiagbe said.