Edo State Governor-elect, Senator Monday Okpebholo on Monday appointed Mr. Fred Odianosen Itua as the Chief Press Secretary.

Itua’s appointment was the first to be made by the incoming administration which will take effect on Tuesday, November 12, 2024.

The appointment of Itua was contained in a statement personally signed by the Governor-elect, Senator Okpebholo.

Itua is a seasoned journalist with a wealth of experience, having previously served as the Assistant Political Editor at The Sun newspaper.

His proven track record in journalism, coupled with his dedication to maintaining high standards in public communication, will serve as crucial assets to the new administration as it aims to fulfil its mandate for the people of Edo State.

This appointment reinforces Senator Okpebholo’s commitment to fostering transparency and effective communication within his administration, ensuring that the voices and needs of the citizens are prioritised.