Polo: Access Bank Team, YBL, Others Win Top Laurels

The unveiling of the new school uniforms and the donation of N10 million to underprivileged children in Kaduna by Access Bank Plc were major highlights of the final day of the prestigious 2023 Access Bank/UNICEF Charity Shield polo tourney which climaxed over the weekend.

The event climaxed in exciting triumphs for Access Bank and Abuja YBL polo teams as they emerged champions, winning the Charity Shield, and Usman Dantata Cup respectively.

The Charity Shield began in 2003 as a platform to support local charity organisations in Kaduna, since 2006 this humanitarian effort has been geared exclusively towards UNICEF intervention projects for orphans and vulnerable children in Kaduna State.

In 2008, the Charity Shield received a major boost when Access Bank Group agreed to a multi-year sponsorship deal, making the tournament one of the best-supported charity events in the history of Nigerian sports.

Income generated from these cooperatives is used to meet the needs of the children in their care, including providing healthcare and education supplies.

Kaduna State Deputy Governor, Hadiza Sabuwa Balarabe who unveiled the newly designed uniforms and shoes for the pupils of the Access Bank Fifth Chukker Maraban Jos Primary School in Kaduna over the weekend, urge parents to make good use of the ultra modern educational facility targeted at removing millions of out of school children from the streets to give them a brighter future.