Ola-Oluwa, Jenyo, Alimi, 22 Others Make Commissioner-nominees List In Osun

A former chairman of Obokun local government area, Mayowa Adejorin; a former Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Kolapo Alimi, and former State chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Ganiyu Olaoluwa are among 25 nominees of Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun State for positions of Commissioners and Special Advisers.

Governor Adeleke had on Tuesday forwarded the list of the 25 nominees to the State House of Assembly for screening and confirmation.

The Speaker of the House, Rt. Hon. Adewale Egbedun, read the Governor’s letter containing the names of the nominees to members of the House of Assembly at plenary on Thursday morning.

The other mominees include; Barr. Oladosu Babatunde, Prince Bayo Ogungbangbe, Mr Sesan Epharaim Oyedele, Mr Soji Ajeigbe, Mr Moshood Olalekan Olagunju, Hon. George Alabi, Hon. Sunday Olufemi Oroniyi, Mr. Abiodun Bankole Ojo, Dr. Basiru Tokunbo Salami, Mr Morufu Ayofe, Mr Sola Ogungbile, and Rev. Bunmi Jenyo.

Others are: Mrs Ayo Awolowo, Barr. Wole Jimi Bada, Hon. Dipo Eluwole, Alh. Rasheed Aderibigbe, Prof. Morufu Ademola Adeleke, Mr Adeyemo Festus Ademola, Mr Olabiyi Anthony Odunlade, Barr. Jola Akintola, Hon. Mayowa Adejorin, Mrs Adenike Folashade Adeleke, Mr Tola Faseru, and Alh. Ganiyu Ayobami Olaoluwa.

Meanwhile, the House of Assembly has also set up an Ad-Hoc Committee to conduct preliminary screening of the nominees before they will appear before the House for full screening and possible confirmation of their appointment.