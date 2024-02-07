Federal University Oye Ekiti (FUOYE), Ekiti State has concluded plans to engage legal icons, Chief Wole Olanipekun (SAN), Mallam Yusuf Ali (SAN) and other prominent Nigerians who are making a mark in their careers for its professor practice initiative.

The vice chancellor of FUOYE, Prof. Abayomi Sunday Fasina, said 114 graduating students of the institution bagged first class as the university holds her 8th convocation on Saturday, February 10, 2024.

Addressing a pre-convocation press conference yesterday at the university, Fasina said a total of 6,563 graduands are to be awarded various degrees at the ceremony.

The professor of soil science said 2,762 of the graduands had second class upper, a total number of 2,793 will be awarded second class lower, 688 third class, PhD 36, Masters 163 and postgraduate diploma 7.

Speaking on other activities lined up for the seven-day event, the VC said the Senate leader, Senator Michael Opeyemi Bamidele, the chairman, Senate Committee on Finance, Senator Solomon Adeola and Hon. Yusuf Adamu Gagdi would receice honorary doctorate degrees of the university.

The convocation lecture would be delivered by the registrar of the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), Prof. Is-haq Olanrewaju Oloyede.

On why the university is engaging the services of Chief Olanipekun, Alli and others for the professor practice initiative, he said,” They are to train the students on how to be successful in their chosen careers .

“The students will be able to share from their wealth of experiences on the job both past and present. All these they will do for our students pro bono.”

Fasina said he has been able to touch all the 20-point developmental agenda he set when he assumed office about three years ago.