Old Mutual Nigeria Celebrates Parent Company’s 178 years Insurance Services

Old Mutual Nigeria Life Assurance Company Limited and Old Mutual General Insurance Company Nigeria Limited, subsidiaries of Old Mutual Limited (OML) joined other African subsidiaries and affiliates to celebrate the parent company’s 178 years remarkable journey of shaping the financial landscape and provision of excellent insurance services across the continent.

Old Mutual Limited (OML) is Africa’s foremost provider of innovative financial, investment and insurance solutions.

Since its inception in 1845, Old Mutual has been committed to providing cutting-edge wealth creation, management, and protection solutions to its customers and value creation for its partners and shareholders while serving and supporting the communities wherever it operates on the continent.

Commenting on the milestone, West Africa chief executive officer at Old Mutual, Samuel Ogbu, said: “Today, we celebrate a landmark attainment of enterprise longevity. We celebrate a heritage of