The director-general of the National Sports Commission (NSC), Hon. Bukola Olopade, joined dignitaries and the people of Egbaland to commemorate the 82nd birthday of the Alake of Egbaland, Oba Michael Adedotun Aremu Gbadebo, Okukenu IV. The celebration included a table tennis event held in honour of the esteemed monarch.

Advertisement

In a statement released by his media aide, Kola Daniel, Olopade expressed admiration for the Alake’s enduring legacy and his commitment to sports and community development. “I am truly delighted to celebrate our revered monarch on this momentous occasion. Kabiyesi embodies leadership, discipline, and grace,” Olopade stated.

“This tournament stands as a testament to his lifelong belief that sports can unite people and strengthen community bonds. I sincerely congratulate His Majesty and the people of Egbaland,” he added.

The week-long tournament, running from 6 to 10 October, featured various categories, including men’s singles, women’s singles, men’s doubles, and veterans’ divisions. The event saw enthusiastic participation and highlighted the robust sporting culture in Egbaland under the Alake’s visionary leadership. The closing ceremony was filled with traditional displays and camaraderie, reinforcing the Alake’s role as a unifying figure across generations.