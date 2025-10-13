In a bid to enhance the development of volleyball in Nigeria, the Nigeria Volleyball Federation (NVBF) is set to sign a partnership agreement with its counterpart in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on 31 October this year.

This announcement was made by NVBF President Engineer Musa Nimrod during a visit from the President of the Sports Writers Association of Nigeria (SWAN), Isaiah Kemje Benjamin, at his Kaduna office over the weekend, ahead of the upcoming SWAN @60 event in Abuja.

“Nigeria is making significant strides in volleyball development, and several countries are eager to support us,” Nimrod stated. “We are excited that the UAE is among those nations, and I will be travelling there on 31 October to formalise this partnership.”

Nimrod, who was recently re-elected unopposed for a third term as NVBF President, expressed gratitude to all those contributing to the sport’s growth in Nigeria. He is optimistic that volleyball will soon be a dominant sport in the country, emphasising ongoing efforts in grassroots development.