The Olu of Warri Kingdom in Delta State, Ogiame Atuwatse III, has enjoined his subjects in Canada to support his efforts in transformation drive to attract development and progress to the kingdom.

The revered monarch spoke in Toronto, Canada at a Town Hall reception and Gala organised by the Itsekiri in Canada in his honour, where he also re-echoed his coronation address to bring change to Warri Kingdom.

The monarch, who was accompanied on the six-days investment tour by his wife, Olori Atuwatse III, urged his subjects world over to be good ambassadors of Itsekiris and indeed Nigeria at large.

He said, “Truly, we are a blessed people and I appreciate how we are scattered all over the place. Like I said to our people in Calgary, we are actively working at least mentally back home to build Itsekiri land as thus we are a sovereign nation.

“While we respect Nigeria and we work towards the growth and development of Nigeria. When I envision Itsekiri going forward I don’t think about government assistance, I think about Itsekiri individuals.

“And when you see the number of Nigerians as to how much the diaspora remittance to Nigeria, Itsekiri is like that number remitting back as well. So, we are doing the groundwork to really come up with a platform where all the Itsekiris can actively participate in building our kingdom.

“I would lead by example by God’s willing. Like I said all the palaces which exist in Warri and Ode Itsekiri, we will build three more palaces to expand our Kingdom. So, when you hear the foundations are being laid in places where our people haven’t been since the crisis, I want to encourage you all to come back home to get land and lay the foundation as the beginning.

“Im not asking you to relocate to Warri yet maybe a decade from now because change is coming. I don’t want anyone in the diaspora to miss out. Itsekiri is open for progress, we would need your expertise, resources,” he added.

The Olu of Warri also promised to donate drums and musical instruments to Itsekiris Association in Calgary and Toronto.

The Gala also featured the display of rich cultural dance and art by the Itsekiri in Toronto.

In attendance were the President, Afro Canadian Caribbean Association, Evelyn Myrie, who gave a short remarks and stated that, “I’m in awe of your Majesty, you are royal and the Caribbean community honour you, thank you for all you do to share your culture with the rest of the world.”