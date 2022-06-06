Oyo State deputy governor, Rauf Olaniyan, has dumped the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for All Progressives Congress (APC) three years and seven days after he was inaugurated as running mate to Governor Seyi Makinde.

Prior to the 2019 general election, Makinde had picked Olaniyan, who was a governorship aspirant in the African Democratic Congress (ADC) as his running mate.

Olaniyan who confirmed the move, said he had no issue with his boss, adding that anything the governor expects from him in terms of governance, he willingly did it.

“This was a joint ticket. I was promised many things. It is not about money. If it was about it, I wouldn’t have attempted to join politics. I am not uncomfortable but by being in a position of power, you have the right to assist many people.

“My people have been calling. Those from Ibarapa called yesterday. The Okeogun are meeting in Iseyin as we speak. The people are what make me. They can’t say something and I say otherwise.

“Whatever the governor expects from me, I will do. I have been side-lined in politics. So there is no problem with us. I am still loyal to him”, he added.