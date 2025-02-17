The Olu of Warri, Ogiame Atuwatse 111, has said traditional institutions would continue to seek ways to ensure people respect elected leaders to sustain the peace in their area.

The Warri monarch stated this when he received the traditional ruler of the Aboh Kingdom, Dr Greg Oputa 111, and members of the Aboh Council of Chiefs at his palace in Warri, promising to improve the people’s lives.

The Olu said traditional rulers would not relent in their efforts to ensure that the people while abiding by the laws of the land, get needed development.

The Ogiame noted that both Kingdoms had beautiful historical ties and sued for its sustenance to guarantee their growth, promising to collaborate with his Aboh counterpart to bring the needed development to their people.

Earlier, the traditional ruler of the Aboh Kingdom, Obi Oputa 111, noted that conventional rulers played vital roles in shaping the society and bringing development to their localities and reaffirmed that they would continue to lead the people in the right direction.

He said the visit to the Olu of Warri was to discuss ways to bring more development to their people and applauded the reception accorded him and his entourage.

Obi Oputa explained that although his ascension to the throne witnessed some challenges surmounted by God’s help, he assured that he would always use any opportunity to attract growth to the kingdom and bring the people closer to God.

He said the traditional institution would always seek ways to improve the living conditions of their people and sued for more support to achieve the desired result.