History was made on Monday in far away Toronto in Canada as thr revered Olu of Warri Kingdom, Ogiame Atuwatse III, was awarded with the symbolic key of Brampton City, for his profound impact and outstanding community contribution and support.

The honour was in keeping with the family’s tradition as the Olu of Warri’s father, late Ogiame Atuwatse II, was also presented with the key of a city in the United States during his reign.

The Mayor of Brampton, Patrick Brown, who made the presentation at a colourful ceremony, expressed satisfaction with Olu of Warri’s show of love and desire to support community efforts in Brampton.

Brown, who told the visiting Nigerian monarch that despite the fact that His Majesty resides in Nigeria, he never loses sight of where the Nigerian community goes.

His words, “This may not be known but His Majesty as part of his visit is showing a lot of love to the community. I was asked by his majesty’s team if there is any local cause that he can support in our city. For me, what became most important was the abundant recommendation for a hospital which comes with an enormous price tag of over a billion dollars.

“In city like Brampton, we need to have the best possible healthcare. We know there are challenges in the health sector and as part of his visit, His Majesty has made a substantial contribution to our local hospital.

“So in honour of that friendship for the hospital in our city I have a token of our city friendship and appreciation. His Majesty’s father was awarded a key to a city in the United States for his generosity and so keeping to that history in the family, it is my pleasure today to present the city key of Brampton to honour your contributions. It is one thing to visit a city from abroad and another thing to come and say ‘how can I help and show love?’.”

The excited Olu of Warri thanked the Mayor and the people of Brampton for the recognition, adding that the symbolic gesture would foster better relationship between the Itsekiri and Nigerians alike.

“First of all I want to thank you for the honour. Thank you the city of Brampton for this warm reception and recognition. I was chatting with the Mayor and he was really proud of the positive contributions of the Nigeria community in Brampton and for me, that is what gives me joy.

“I have always likened myself as a diplomat of sort and we always represent home and I’m confident that Nigerians will be celebrated much more by the city of Brampton. I’m really overwhelmed by this. I believe that this symbolic gesture will open more doors to every single one of us. On behalf of myself, the Itsekiri Nation and the Nigeria people I say thank you,” the monarch said.

Ogiame also reciprocated the gesture by presenting a replica of his mode of transportation – two Red Canoe – to Mayor of Brampton, Patrick Brown and the city of Brampton respectively.

LEADERSHIP reports that City Key presentation is a direct symbol of the city wish that a guest is free to come and go at will and as well a great honour to the recipient.