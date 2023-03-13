Ahead of the rescheduled gubernatorial and state Assembly elections across the country, Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Lekan Balogun, Alli Okunmade II has counselled gubernatorial candidates of the various political parties in Oyo State to avoid bitterness and undue acrimony as they make final efforts to get the mandate of residents of the state.

The monarch gave the charge at his Alarere residence while playing host to the gubernatorial candidate of Action Democratic (ADP) in Oyo State, Akim Adebola Yusuf, who was accompanied to the monarch by party stalwarts in the state to receive royal blessings.

The gubernatorial election earlier scheduled for Saturday 11th March was shifted by a week and now to hold on 18th March according to the electoral umpire, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The postponement gave the political parties a week window of opportunity to do more campaigns ahead of the election.

Oba Balogun, who spoke through the Ekerin Olubadan, High Chief Hamidu Ajibade, said the charge became imperative in view of the need for the gubernatorial candidates of the various political parties to come together after the election to build a virile Oyo State.

He noted that reconciliation would be very difficult to achieve post -election if some people were psychologically and emotionally hurt in the course of electioneering campaigns.

“Yet, none of you aspiring to lead the state presently is a push-over in terms of manifesto packaging and delivery. The state needs you all, but talking realistically, only one of you would be elected.

“Thus, if we allow love and brotherliness to guide and guard our utterances and actions during the campaigns, coming together both as elected and opposition to work together on how to move the state forward would not be difficult and our people would be better for it.

That’s my charge and that’s what I think is the best for our darling state.

Earlier, the gubernatorial hopeful disclosed that he had been running away from politics for a long time but caved in to pressure in realization of the need to offer his quota based on his wide range of experience and exposure, noting that from what he’s been seeing around, there’s a lot to do to make the state better.