Former deputy governor of Osun State, Senator Christopher Iyiola Omisore, has announced his bid to contest the 2026 governorship election in Osun State on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Advertisement

He reportedly declared his intention on his X handle on Saturday, saying the formal announcement would take place on Tuesday, October 7, 2025, at the Osun APC Secretariat in Ogo-Oluwa area, Osogbo.

“My beloved people of Osun State, after deep reflection and wide consultations, I have decided to formally declare my intention to contest for the Governor of Osun State in 2026 under our great party, the All Progressives Congress (APC),” Omisore wrote.

Advertisement

He added that his campaign would focus on restoring hope, strengthening governance, and delivering a brighter future for the people of the state.

“This is not just my mission, it is a collective one. I humbly invite you to join me as we take this bold step towards the Osun Rescue Mission 2026,” he added.

Recall that Omisore, who contested the 2014 governorship election in Osun State on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) before later joining the APC, is expected to be among the frontline aspirants in the ruling party’s race for the governorship ticket.

He served as deputy governor of Osun State between 1999 and 2003 under the Alliance for Democracy (AD), and later became a Senator representing Osun East from 2003 to 2011.