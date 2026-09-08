Emeritus Archbishop of Abuja, His Eminence John Cardinal Onaiyekan, has urged the Catholic Church to embrace modern communication technologies and preserve books and written records as enduring sources of knowledge and historical documentation.

Onaiyekan made the call yesterday in Abuja at the public presentation and launch of “Trilogy”, a three-book publication authored by Reverend Father Kenneth Ogonna Agwu.He commended the priest for documenting his experiences and aspects of the history of the Catholic Church in Abuja.

The cardinal said the publication was particularly significant because it captured personal experiences and historical developments that could serve as reference materials for future generations.

He urged the Archdiocese of Abuja to embark on a comprehensive documentation of its history by bringing together priests and lay faithful who witnessed its early years.

According to him, such documentation would provide a reliable historical foundation for future publications and help preserve the institutional memory of the church.

Onaiyekan noted that although digital platforms and artificial intelligence had transformed communication, books and written records remained indispensable.

He recalled that the Catholic Church had recognised the importance of social communication decades ago, citing the Second Vatican Council’s 1965 decree on social communication and Pope Paul VI’s emphasis on the Church’s need to utilise emerging communication technologies.

He said digital technology had revolutionised communication and made the storage and retrieval of information easier, but should not lead to the abandonment of books.

“Books are still important. Written documents are still important. Even the Bible says, ‘It is written,’” he said.

The Archbishop described writing as a special gift possessed by Father Kenneth and encouraged him to continue producing books that would benefit both the Church and society.

He also commended those who attended the launch in support of the author, describing their presence as a significant source of encouragement.

Onaiyekan further called on the Archdiocese and other stakeholders to sustain the spirit of collaboration demonstrated at the event, urging the performers and others who worked together for the programme to continue the partnership beyond the occasion.

While congratulating Father Kenneth on the publication, the Cardinal urged him to see Trilogy as the beginning of greater literary responsibilities.

He also appealed to wealthy individuals and members of the Church to support authors by providing financial assistance or purchasing multiple copies of books for distribution, especially to disadvantaged children.

He stressed that poverty remained a major challenge in society, noting that investment in education and improved access to knowledge could help address some of the difficulties young people face.

The Cardinal’s call comes amid growing reliance on digital platforms for communication and information, reinforcing the need for the Church to combine modern technology with deliberate preservation of its history and written heritage