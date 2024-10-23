The Oyo State Governor, Engr. Seyi Makinde on Wednesday declared, that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) would shock both the All Progressives Congress (APC) National Chairman, Abdullahi Ganduje, and Ondo State governor, Hon. Luck Aiyedatiwa with the outcome of the November 16 governorship election.

Ganduje had recently said the South-West states would soon be taken over by the APC after winning the Ondo election.

Similarly, the Ondo State governor, Hon. Lucky Aiyedatiwa on Wednesday claimed that the PDP was dead in the state.

However, Governor Makinde who is the leader of the PDP in the South-West boasted that the main opposition party was still vibrant in the state and determined to be victorious in the governorship election.

Makinde stated this in Ikare Akoko, the headquarters of Akoko North-East local government area when he led the PDP campaign in the state to the Akoko area.

“If wishes were horses, everybody would be riding it. I can tell you that the people of South-West Nigeria are wiser and especially in Ondo State, where we are here. You can see the crowd, look at the enthusiasm.

“On November the 16th, they will tell him (Ganduje) that Ondo State and indeed South-West is for the PDP.

“Well, talk, they say is cheap. You can say whatever you like with your mouth but the people of Ondo State, they will speak loud and clear on the 16th of November 2024 and then all of us in this country will hear it loud and clear.

“On November the 16th, go and write it down, PDP will prevail and Agboola Ajayi will be declared as the Governor-Elect. Not based on anything, but the people of the state. It’s their wish and we can feel it all around us,” Makinde said.

The candidate of PDP in the state, Hon. Ajayi urged the people of the state to go out and vote and to ensure that their votes are not stolen.

“I have been in the system, I understand the system, and want to assure you that you will see better changes in education and healthcare.

On 16th of November, go out and vote for the PDP. Please don’t let them steal your votes,” Ajayi said.