It is no longer news that the much-anticipated cabinet reshuffle by President Bola Tinubu has taken place with five Ministers discharged from the Federal Executive Council (FEC) on Wednesday.

In the sweeping overhaul of the government structure, Ministry of Sports Development was outrightly scrapped while the Niger Delta Ministry was renamed to Regional Development Ministry with enlarged oversight responsibilities, while two ministries – Tourism and Culture were merged to become one.

Some Ministers were redeployed or swapped positions, with some of them downgraded to Ministers of State.

In the midst of the ministerial shake-up, two unique appointments were made. They included that of a former Minister of Sports, Sunday Dare, who has been assigned a new role of Special Adviser to the President on Public Communication and Orientation, and Shehu Dikko, appointed as the director-general of the reintroduced National Sport Commission.

However, fresh blood has been injected into the cabinet by President Tinubu. Seven ministerial nomiees were named alongside their portfolios pending Senate confirmation.

Meet the new would-be Ministers below:

1. Dr. Nentawe Goshwe Yilwatda

Position: Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Reduction

Dr. Yilwatda, a distinguished academic and former Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) at INEC, holds a PhD in Digital Systems Engineering. He has been an active advocate for humanitarian initiatives and poverty alleviation, with significant contributions in community development.

In 2017, Dr. Yilwatda was appointed as REC of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) by former President Muhammadu Buhari, serving as the Resident Electoral Commissioner in Benue State. During his tenure, he was instrumental in advocating for the voting rights of Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) and supervised several high-stakes elections, including the failed recall of Senator Dino Melaye from the 8th Senate and the governorship elections in Rivers State.

Dr. Yilwatda has also acted as a project consultant on various initiatives, including the Integrated Financial Management Information System for Nigeria’s Ministry of Finance and the implementation of ICT solutions for the Nigeria Education and Research Network through a World Bank grant.

2. Mohammed Maigari Dingyadi

Position: Minister of Labour and Employment

Dingyadi has a long-standing career in public administration, having served as Secretary to the Government of Sokoto State and as a member of the House of Representatives. He was appointed Minister of Police Affairs on August 19, 2019 by the immediate-past President Muhammed Buhari.

3. Ambassador Bianca Odumegwu-Ojukwu

Position: Minister of State for Foreign Affairs

Amb. Bianca Odimegwu Ojukwu, the widow of the ex-Biafra warlord, late Chukwuemeka Odumegwu-Ojukwu, is not only a diplomat but also a former beauty queen and businesswoman. She has served as Nigeria’s Ambassador to Ghana and Spain, and currently holds the position of Nigeria’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations World Tourism Organization.

Ambassador Ojukwu is a seasoned diplomat and legal practitioner with a wealth of experience in international relations and diplomacy.

4. Jumoke Oduwole

Position: Minister of Industry, Trade, and Investment

Ms. Oduwole is a renowned expert in trade law and economic policy. With a PhD from Stanford University and extensive experience as the Special Adviser to the President on Ease of Doing Business for years, she has been instrumental in improving Nigeria’s business environment. She also served on the Technical Working Group of the Presidential Committee for the Impact and Readiness Assessment of the African Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA) (Sub-Committee on Ease of Doing Business) and also represented on Nigeria’s AfCFTA Implementation National Action Committee.

5. Idi Mukhtar Maiha

Position: Minister of Livestock Development

A prominent figure in the agricultural sector, Maiha brings considerable expertise in livestock management. His appointment is expected to play a pivotal role in the modernization of Nigeria’s livestock industry, addressing food security, and improving agricultural productivity.

6. Rt. Hon. Yusuf Abdullahi Ata

Position: Minister of State for Housing and Urban Development

Abddullahi Ata, a former Speaker of the Kano State House of Assembly, has a background in development economics and urban planning. Ata was first elected as a Member of Kano State House of Assembly to represent Fagge constituency in 1999 General Election under the platform of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). During the 2003 General Election, Ata lost his seat in the House and he also recontested in 2011 General Election, which he won and also won in the 2015 general election, for the third term. He was nominated the Majority Leader of Kano State House of Assembly in 2015.

Ata became Speaker of Kano State House of Assembly.

7. Dr. Suwaiba Said Ahmad

Position: Minister of State for Education

Dr. Suwaiba Ahmad is a prominent educationist with a focus on gender inclusivity and access to education for marginalised communities. Dr Suwaiba has been working in the field of education for 17 years. She is a lecturer in Bayero University Kano, Nigeria, and is currently the Director of its Centre for Gender Studies. She has served the University in different positions, including level coordinator, examination officer, PG coordinator, Sub Dean Academics, and Head of Department Science Education.

The newly appointed ministers are expected to bring their considerable expertise to bear in delivering on the Tinubu administration’s Renewed Hope Agenda.