A leading governorship aspirant of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ondo State, Dr Olamide Ohunyeye, has submitted his party‘s nomination and expression of interest forms ahead of the governorship primary election scheduled for April 20, 2024.

Despite the subdued atmosphere surrounding the event, Ohunyeye exuded confidence, expressing optimism about overcoming any obstacles that lie ahead.

In a statement made available to journalists, Ohunyeye called on party members to prepare for the forthcoming challenges, signalling his intention to secure the party‘s nomination.

It will be recalled that Ohunyeye had on Wednesday, April 3, 2024 submitted his credentials and personal documents to the Legal Department of the party for scrutiny.

The development underscored Ohunyeye‘s commitment to a transparent and accountable procedure established by the APC for the emergence of a candidate.

Assuring his supporters of his integrity, the retired Army General emphasised his unblemished record, citing his military background with over three decades of service as a testament to his commitment to rectitude and accountability.