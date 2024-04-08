Governor of Cross River State, Bassey Edet Out, has decried the level of vandalism of electricity equipment in the state and urged the people to take ownership of infrastructural assets in their communities.

The governor expressed his concern during the conclusion of an electrification assessment tour of the northern senatorial district of the state.

He said, „What we have observed on the ground is profoundly troubling and, to be frank, immensely disappointing. The extent of vandalism is staggering, leaving virtually nothing in its wake. The damage inflicted is so extensive that it will undoubtedly incur substantial costs for the state to rectify. It is not just a matter of repairing equipment. It is about rebuilding trust and ensuring the sustainability of our electricity infrastructure for future generations.“

The tour was aimed at evaluating the status of electrification across the northern senatorial zone.

While interfacing with traditional rulers, elders and youths, Governor Otu stressed the critical role they have to play in protecting critical infrastructure in the state.

Lamenting the extent of damage, he disclosed that „what has transpired cannot be reversed, but together, we have the power to halt this destructive trend through taking collective ownership of government infrastructure.“

Otu said it was imperative „that our elders, youth and traditional rulers, and every member of our community rise to the occasion and take responsibility for safeguarding our electricity infrastructure for the betterment of all. Let us unite in our resolve to protect these vital assets, recognizing that our collective efforts today will shape the prosperity and well-being of future generations.“

The power equipment assessment exercise covered Obanlikwu, Obudu, Bekwarra, Ogoja and Yala local government areas of the northern senatorial zones of the state.