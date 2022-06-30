Ondo State Security Network Agency, codenamed “Amotekun Corps” has issued a month ultimatum to some public places to install CCTV cameras in their establishments.

The corps commander, Akogun Ade Adeleye who stated this in a press statement obtained by LEADERSHIP in Akure, the state capital on Wednesday, added that enforcement will start August 1, 2022.

Adeleye who double as Special Adviser to the state Governor on Security Matters said the installation of the CCTV cameras was aimed at assisting security agencies in tracking criminal elements that have been terrorizing the state for some time now.

He said the step is no doubt in line with global best practices in Intelligence operations to provide real-time clips on criminal activities.

The Amotekun boss said the Executive Order of Governor Akeredolu made it mandatory for all public and private organisations to install CCTV on their premises.

The Executive Order made it mandatory for all public places financial Institutions, restaurants, hotels and other lodging facilities, beer parlours/ bars, nightclubs, educational institutions and religious worship centres in all the 18 Local Government Areas of the State to have functional video surveillance / closed Circuit Camera Television (CCTV) equipment installed in strategic locations within their premises.”

He enjoined operators and owners of public and private establishments to comply on or before August 1, noting that the Corps would commence full enforcement.

He said owners and proprietors of the above-named establishments are to ensure the safety of all video recordings as any attempt to damage or manipulate such shall be liable to prosecution.

“Penalties for non-compliance, failure of any of the concerned operators/owners to comply with this directive will attract the following sanctions. The premises shall be closed down indefinitely and the owners shall be prosecuted.”

Adeleye reassured residents that the administration of Governor Akeredolu would stop at nothing to rid the state of criminal elements.