A major rift between the legislative and executive arms of governments was made public on Thursday following the rejection of the 2024 supplementary budget submitted by Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa to the Ondo State House of Assembly.

The lawmakers openly expressed their displeasure with the absence of the Commissioner for Finance, Mrs Omowumi Isaac at the plenary despite an earlier summon by the Assembly to defend the supplementary budget sent to the House by Governor Aiyedatiwa through the Commissioner.

Governor Aiyedatiwa had sent a bill to the Assembly through the Commissioner for Finance to amend the 2024 appropriation bill and authorise the issuance from the consolidated revenue fund of the state, a sum of N487,437 billion.

Out of the fund, a sum of N246,198 billion was earmarked for recurrent expenditure while the balance of N241,239 billion is for capital expenditure for the services of the state until the end of the year.

The Assembly members, however, summoned the Commissioner to explain the performance of the 2024 appropriation law signed into law before it could consider the supplementary budget.

The Commissioner however failed to show up during the plenary despite the letter of invitation sent to her by the Assembly.

She instead sent a letter through the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Mr. A.O Akinseloyin stating her inability to appear before the lawmakers. The letter was read by the Clerk of the Assembly, Benjamin Jayeola.

Displeased by the absence of the Commissioner, the lawmakers said they would not pass the bill for a second reading until her appearance.

The Minority Leader of the House, Hon Oguntodu Olajide, representing Akure Constituency 1, moved that the lawmakers should not approve the supplementary budget since the Commissioner of Finance did not honour them with her presence.

Speaking in the same vein, Hon Felix Afe, representing Akoko Northwest constituency, described the letter as an affront on the people of Ondo State.

According to him, the invitation letter was not addressed to the Permanent Secretary but to the Commissioner.

Afe said, “The letter did not state where the Commissioner for Finance went to, and when she would come back. We want her to tell us the performance of the budget for 2024. Without the appearance of the Commissioner for Finance, we should step it down. If she does not show up next time, the Assembly should issue a bench warrant against her.”

Similarly, Hon Chris Ogunlami, representing Okitipupa Constituency 1, described the letter from the Permanent Secretary as fake, insisting that the Commissioner should come and explain to the people of the state what the supplementary budget is meant for.

Another lawmaker, Hon Fayemi Obayelu, representing Ilaje Constituency Two, expressed dismay at the absence of the commissioner from the plenary despite having enough time to appear before the lawmakers.

Her words, “We want her to expatiate more on the supplementary budget. We can’t go ahead if we don’t know what is in the budget. She has to explain why there is a supplementary budget when we still have the 2024 budget. The House has the power to issue a bench warrant against her if she refuses to appear at the next adjourned date.”

Ruling on the lawmakers’ submisstions, the Speaker of the Assembly, Hon Olamide Oladiji, directed the supplementary budget to be stepped down until the appearance of the commissioner before the lawmakers to defend the budget.

He then directed that another invitation letter should be written to the commissioner appearance October 17 failure of which may lead to further action.