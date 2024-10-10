The Oyo State government has barred heavy-duty trucks and trailers from utilising the newly commissioned Iseyin-Fapote-Ogbomoso highway.

Commissioner for Information and Orientation in the state, Prince Dotun Oyelade said the decision was taken to safeguard the integrity of the road which was pivotal for enhancing agrarian transportation, trade, and intercity commuting.

The Commissioner stressed that the Ministry of Public Works needed to act immediately to prevent damage to the highway, which was designed for lighter vehicles.

According to him, the Commissioner for Public Works, Professor Dawoud Sangodoyin, announced that move came in response to the diversion of heavy-duty vehicles from the incomplete federal government Ibadan-Oyo-Ogbomosho road to the highway.

“This road was designed primarily to link the state’s agrarian transportation, traders, and intercity commuters, all targeting the development of Oyo State’s economy,” he said

He added that the incursion of heavy trailers could structurally affect the road, despite its resilience, and defeat the purpose for which it was built.

“Only buses, Cabstars (small trucks), and cars are permitted to use the route until further notice,” Oyelade noted.

The 76.67 kilometers Iseyin-Fapote-Ogbomoso road was commissioned on May 30, 2024.