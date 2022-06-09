Following the terrorist attack that occurred last Sunday at St. Francis Catholic Church in Owo, Ondo State, where scores of worshippers were killed and many injured, the United States of America (USA) has expressed concern over what it called the growing pattern of violence that afflicts communities across Nigeria.

In a letter to Governor Rotimi Akeredolu, dated June 7, 2022 and signed by the United States Ambassador to Nigeria, Mary Beth Leonard, the country condemned the terrorist attack, adding that, “We remain steadfast in our efforts to support Nigeria in enhancing civilian security throughout the country.

“On behalf of the United States and the staff of the U.S. Mission in Nigeria, I would like to extend my deepest condolences to you, Ondo State, and the Owo community for the horrific event and lives lost at the St. Francis Catholic Church on Sunday, June 5.

“This tragedy saddens us deeply and our thoughts and prayers go out to the victims and their families during this difficult time.

“The United States condemns this attack in the strongest terms, and we are concerned with the growing pattern of violence that afflicts communities across Nigeria.

“We remain steadfast in our efforts to support Nigeria in enhancing civilian security throughout the country.

“Once again, please accept our deepest condolences.”