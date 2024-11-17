The candidate of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the off-cycle Ondo State governorship election, Hon. Agboola Ajayi, has lost his local government area.

Ajayi lost his Ese-Odo LGA to the incumbent governor and the candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Hon. Lucky Aiyedatiwa, who has been declared winner in all the 18 local government areas of the State.

Ajayi, a former deputy governor in the state, polled a total number of 7,813 votes, while Aiyedatiwa scored 14,511 votes, according figures announced by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

This is as Governor Aiyedatiwa also defeated Ajayi and other candidates in his own Ilaje local government area by a wide margin.

Aiyedatiwa polled a total number of 24,474 votes to defeat his closest opponent Ajayi, who scored 3,632 votes.