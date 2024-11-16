The candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the ongoing governorship election in Ondo State, Hon. Agboola Ajayi has won his polling unit.

Ajayi deafeated the state governor, Hon. Luck Aiyedatiwa with 194 to 3 votes in the results declared at the polling unit.

Announcing the result of the polling unit 4 Idumado Quarter Kiribo in Ese-Odo LGA, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) said the PDP candidate scored 194 while the APC had 3 and ZLP 1 votes.

Total accredited at the unit as 204 with 198 persons voting out of which 6 votes were voided.

Addressing journalists earlier after casting his vote, the PDP flag bearer, Ajayi berated INEC for not living up to expectations over its alleged poor performance.

He specifically asked the INEC Chairman, Professor Yakub Mahmood to resign if he cannot conduct a credible election.

Recall that the PDP candidate voted few minutes after battling with the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) machine for accreditation.

He accused the INEC of compromise in the delay in capturing himself and some other voters across the state.

Ajayi said, “I think Nigerians should call on the chairman, Professor Mahmood Yakubu. If he cannot do the job, he should just resign. This is embarrassing. This is sad and Nigerians are not happy.”

The PDP candidate also faulted the heavy presence of armed military officers and security agents in the state, saying the state is not at war.