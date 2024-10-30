The Inter Party Advisory Council (IPAC) has condemned what it described as the antics and smear campaigns by some politicians against the Ondo State Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), Mrs. Oluwatoyin Babalola ahead of the November 16, 2024 governorship election in the state.

The Council also passed a vote of confidence on the leadership of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in the state, describing the alleged connivance of the REC with any political party to subvert the forthcoming election as false, saying the accusation “cannot be substantiated whatsoever.”

Recall that Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State and the Ondo state chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), as well as some youth groups had recently called for the redeployment of Mrs. Babalola over alleged ties with the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state.

They also alleged that Babalola’s familiarity with the state and its political bigwigs could tamper with the integrity of the electoral process if not redeployed.

But addressing journalists in Akure, the Ondo State capital on Wednesday, IPAC state Chairman, Olaoluwa Adesanya, said the REC was always carrying its members along in all the processes leading to the forthcoming off-cycle election.

Flanked by other executive members of the Council, Adesanya said, “IPAC Ondo State has absolute confidence in the ability of the state Resident Electoral Commissioner, Mrs. Oluwatoyin Babalola to conduct a free, fair, and credible election in the forthcoming November 16th, 2024 governorship election in Ondo State.

“IPAC Ondo State Chapter hereby calls on security agents to monitor and arrest hired political thugs that may disrupt peace, before, during, and after the governorship election in Ondo State.

“IPAC Ondo State chapter, the umbrella of all political parties hereby unanimously passed vote of confidence on the INEC Ondo State Resident Electoral Commissioner, Mrs. Oluwatoyin Babalola to carry out her statutory obligations concerning the forthcoming November 16th, 2024 Governorship election in Ondo State,” Adesanya said.