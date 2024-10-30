A total of 186 persons comprising dangerous suspected kidnappers were apprehended by the Nigeria Police Force in the month of October, Force Public Relations Officer, ACP Olumuyiwa Adejobi has revealed.

Police also said 371 armed robbery, 242 murder/homicide suspects as well as 63 suspects connected with unlawful possession of prohibited firearms were arrested alongside 217 rape suspects and 167 suspected cultists during the period.

The FPRO also disclosed that 64 kidnap victims were rescued by operatives of the Nigeria Police Force across the country in the month of October.

Adejobi, who stated this while parading some of the suspects in Abuja on Wednesday, said 210 various firearms, 3,172 ammunition of various calibres, 118 stolen vehicles were recovered during the period.

While giving the breakdown of some of the arrests, the Force PRO said in Delta State Command, the police arrested 52 suspects including 34 suspected kidnappers, 12 suspected cultists, two suspected fraudsters and four suspected gunrunners.

In the FCT, the police trailed and arrested four notorious kidnappers who have been terrorising the Federal Capital Territory.

He gave the names of the suspects as Yau Sani, a.k.a. Baba who is an ex-convict; Nuhu, a.k.a. Giwa; Kabiru Mohammed, and Yusuf Hassan who were arrested at their criminal hideout in Sauka in Abuja.

The suspects confessed to the police of being responsible for series of kidnappings within the FCT and its environs, and the killing of seven victims in the process.

The police spokesman said the gang had attacked Dakwa, Dawaki, Aco Estate, Dupe Village at Zuma Rock, Kuchiko village and some villages in Niger and Kaduna states.

The suspects also led Police operatives to another hideout in Gauraka Forest in Suleja, Niger State, where they dug out four AK-47 rifles, 13 AK-47 magazines and 162 rounds of 7.6 mm live ammunition.

In Borno State command, the Command’s Crack Squad on October 25, 2024, coordinated a covert operation in Chingowa Village in Konduga local government area of the state, leading to the arrest of six suspected kidnappers identified as Modu Bindimi, Koso Modu Gana, Kassim Bulama, Isah Muhammed, Zarami Fantami and Modu Bunu.

The Force PRO said the suspects were found in possession of one pump action rifle, one live cartridge and other dangerous weapons, with the cash sum of N2,637,000.

Upon interrogation, the suspects confessed to be responsible for several armed robberies and kidnapping incidents in Magumeri and Konduga local government areas of the state, as well as forceful extortion as tax from the villagers to spare them from their criminal operations.