Barely two weeks to the November 16 governorship election in Ondo State, the deputy governorship candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), Mrs. Susan Gbemisola Alabi, has officially defected to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Alabi was received into the APC by the state governor, Hon. Lucky Aiyedatiwa, during the campaign tour of APC in Akoko North West local government area of the state on Wednesday.

Addressing the carnival-like campaign rally at Oke Agbe, headquarters of the local government area, Governor Aiyedatiwa, who was warmly received by the jubilant supporters, reaffirmed his administration’s unwavering commitment to key areas, including security, infrastructural development, and agricultural growth.

The governor, who is the APC candidate in the forthcoming election, said that the proposed 2025 budget of his administration will be meticulously structured to capture the developmental needs of every part of the state.

Speaking also at Ogbagi Akoko, the governor said: “The 2025 budget will be well-structured to ensure that no part of Ondo State is left behind. We are already making progress across various sectors, but development is a process, and we must take it step by step. Infrastructure and other essential services will reach your region soon.”

The governor expressed gratitude to the monarchs of the area for their support during the APC primary election and their renowned endorsement ahead of the November 16 gubernatorial election.

“I am thankful for the love and support you showed during the primaries. Your endorsement today strengthens my resolve to continue serving you diligently. All the monarchs across the local government areas are speaking with one voice, endorsing our vision and backing this campaign,” the governor said.

Speaking on behalf of the 27 traditional rulers in the area, the Owa of Ogbagi, Oba Olasehinde Ojo Adetona, assured the governor of their unwavering support ahead of the election.

“In Akoko North-West, there is no opposition against your candidacy; we will deliver our votes because we trust your leadership and know you will continue performing excellently,” the monarch said, while also outlining the developmental needs of the area.

Hon. Ifeoluwa Ehindero, a member of the House of Representatives representing Akoko North-East/Akoko North-West federal constituency of the State, also rallied support for the governor.

“Governor Aiyedatiwa has demonstrated outstanding leadership, and we must ensure he continues his work. I urge everyone to come out on election day and vote for him,” Ehindero said.

While addressing the party faithful in Oke Irun, Governor Aiyedatiwa stressed the crucial role their unwavering support will play in securing victory for the party in the forthcoming election.

He stressed that the success of the APC depended heavily on their unity, commitment, and active participation throughout the campaign and on election day.

At Afin-Akoko, the governor, while addressing enthusiastic supporters, explained that his decision to pass through all the major areas within the local government area was deliberate.

He noted that by personally visiting the communities, he could better understand their challenges first-hand and gain deeper insight into their pressing needs to enable him to take swift and targeted actions to address them.

He said: “I came through every key area not by accident but intentionally, so I can see things for myself and listen to your challenges directly. This way, I can respond promptly and ensure that no issue affecting your communities is overlooked.”

The governor reaffirmed his commitment to inclusive development, promising that the concerns raised during his campaign tour would be reflected in future planning and projects aimed at uplifting the state and improving the quality of life for all residents.