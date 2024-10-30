Award-winning Nigerian singer, Tiwatope Savage Balogun, popularly called Tiwa Savage has revealed that more women make advances towards her than their male counterparts.

In a recent interview on Beat 99.9 FM monitored by our correspondent, Tiwa explained that she does not understand why she receives more advances from women than men.

“I do not know why, but a lot more women hit on me more than men. I do not know why,” she said.

The 44-year-old hit-maker also addressed fans’ opinions that she should be part of the Afrobeats ‘Big 4’.

Typically, Wizkid, Burna Boy, and Davido are referred to as the ‘Big 3’.

However, Tiwa confidently asserted her talent and mic skills surpassed those of her male counterparts.

“Do not get me started because if we were to go talent for talent, mic for mic, I am the big one. If we fake off the numbers, whatever it is you want to judge Big 3, you cannot see me on the mic. I am sorry, but that is what it is,” she added.

Tiwa Savage has won numerous awards in her rich music career, and she is recognised as one of the Queens of Afrobeat.