Ondo State government has expressed its readiness to sell Sunshine Stars if the right investors and the appropriate price are offered.

The commissioner for sports and youth development, Mr Bamidele Ologun, made the disclosure during a press briefing to close Moyero scouting programme at his office in Akure.

Ologun said what was important for the government was to develop the sports and not compulsorily done by the state government.

The commissioner said that the state was looking for investors that would come on board and run the club professionally, different from what had been done in the past.

He said, “The state can decide to sell the club, Sunshine Stars FC if we get the right price and most importantly if the right company that has the right experience comes on board.

ADVERTISEMENT

“What is important for us is to develop these sports and developing these sports doesn’t have to be done by the state or by the government.

“We are looking at investors who will come on board and run this club professionally and these days you know money is very essential in football, it’s big business. and ordinarily, the government doesn’t have anything to do with business.”