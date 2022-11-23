Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde has declared that his administration will not stop the payment of bursaries and award of scholarships to indigent students in the state.

The governor also said his government would continue to have constant engagements with the students’ bodies across the state to ensure stability in the sector.

Makinde who made the declaration at the 2022 International Students’ Day programme with the theme: “Change makers”, held at the International Conference Centre (ICC), University of Ibadan (UI), said his administration’s scholarship and bursary awards were designed to encourage indigent students to pursue academic excellence.

He said his administration would not rest on its oars in ensuring that Oyo State students get their share of the dividends of democracy as and when due.

Governor Makinde added that every tertiary institution in the state has benefited in one way or the other from the programmes and policies of his administration.

According to him, his administration would continue to prioritize education as the foundation upon which sustainable development will be built.

The governor described the students as a critical part of the state’s population which cannot be ignored by any serious government that is committed to human development.

He told the students that before the end of the year, buses would be given to all students’ union bodies and indigenous associations in the tertiary institutions across the state.

Earlier, the special assistant to the governor on student affairs, Victor Olojede and the chairman, National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS), Oyo State chapter, Adeleke Abdu-Quadri, appreciated Makinde for being a student-friendly governor, declaring that the students in the state would pay back his magnanimity by voting for him in the next election.