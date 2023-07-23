Ondo Procures 8 Modern Firefighting Trucks

The Ondo State Government has procured eight state-of-the-art firefighting equipment to combat the menace of fire outbreaks in the State.

The government disclosed that the fire trucks will be deployed across the three senatorial districts of the State to ensure efficient coverage.

In a statement issued by the chief press secretary to Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, Richard Olatunde noted that the governor had approved the procurement of this modern firefighting equipment as part of his commitment to enhancing the fire service’s capabilities in handling emergencies within the state.

Olatunde said the decision of the governor to procure the trucks was reached during a meeting in August 2022, where he received Mr. James Olatunji, the Zonal Commander of the Federal Fire Service overseeing Ondo, Ekiti, and Osun states.

He disclosed that Governor Akeredolu had at the meeting assured that the government would procure advanced firefighting equipment.

According to Olatunde, each of the newly acquired firefighting trucks has a two-row cabin with air conditioning, equipped with a WD615.69, 336HP, Euro II engine, and an HW19710 transmission with 10 forward gears and two reverse gears.