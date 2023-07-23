UNIPORT, NIPR Collaborate For Economic Recovery

The Faculty of Communications and Media Studies at the University of Port Harcourt (UNIPORT) and Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) have formed a synergy to chart a way forward towards helping to revitalise the Nigerian economy.

Speaking during a press briefing to unveil the conference yesterday, the Interim Dean, Faculty of Communications and Media Studies, Professor Walter Ihejirika, stated that the event became necessary due to the frictions that arose during the last general elections in the country.

Ihejirika said the conference with the theme: “Strategic Public Affairs, Public Relations and Governance: Unveiling Pathways for Socio-economic Inclusiveness and Economic Recovery”, would draw participants from the academia, students and professionals from relevant bodies.

He said: “There’s no doubt that there were frictions and areas of divisions that were evident either from the political angle, from the religious angle or even from the regional angles.”

Ihejirika stated that papers to be presented during the event would focus on Public Relations and Politics of Identity, Public Relations and Inclusive Governance, Public Relations and Socio-economic Recovery, Public Relations and National Integration, Communication and Ease of Doing Business, amongst others.

He added: “This gathering is going to be two-phased. On one side we are having a workshop and that workshop is going to be specifically and exclusively for members of the NIPR. Then on the other hand, concurrently we are going to be having a conference.”