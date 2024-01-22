A reckless driving incident on Sunday in Lagos has claimed the life of one passenger and left others injured after a commercial bus rammed into a motorcycle at Bolade Intersection, inward Oshodi, on the Lagos-Abeokuta Expressway.

The Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) confirmed the incident in a statement, stating that a passenger died instantly, while the motorcycle rider sustained severe injuries.

The statement identified the offending vehicle as a commercial Volkswagen bus (EKY 558 YG) driven at a high speed after disobeying a traffic light.

According to LASTMA Director of Public Affairs and Enlightenment Department, Mr. Adebayo Taofiq, preliminary investigations revealed the bus driver “rammed into a moving commercial motorcycle with a passenger at Bolade intersection inward Oshodi.”

He further stressed that “the accident could have been averted if the notorious commercial Volkswagen bus driver had obeyed the traffic light.”

Rescue efforts by LASTMA officials ensured the injured motorcycle rider received medical attention.

Meanwhile, the deceased passenger’s remains, along with the rescued rider, were transported by the Lagos State Ambulance Service (LASAMBUS) personnel.

The reckless bus driver was apprehended by LASTMA and handed over to the Akinpelu Police Division for further investigation.

In response to this tragic incident, Mr. Bakare-Oki Olalekan, General Manager of LASTMA, urged all motorcycle operators to refrain from using bridges, highways, and restricted routes within the state.

He also issued a strong call to commercial bus drivers to adhere to speed limits and obey all traffic regulations.