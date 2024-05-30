Ad

Niger State Governor Mohammed Umaru Bago has disclosed that his government targeting N1 trillion from the capital market to achieve his development agenda for the state

He gave the assurance during a lecture yesterday to mark his One Year Anniversary as Governor at Justice Idris Legbo Kutigi conference centre Minna

While saying that the New NIger Development Agenda was a collective one , he assured of financial transparency and inclusiveness in his government.

The governor should not ask how he got the money he has spent on projects for Nigerlites but how the money is spent, even as he noted that Niger state should not be poor considering the comparative advantage of the state in terms of agriculture.

Governor Bago further revealed that a canal from Shiroro will be built to bring water to Minna to end water scarcity in the state capital at the cost of 100Billion dollars by undisclosed investors who will soon be in the state.

He also hinted that arrangements were ongoing with Dangote Group of Company Chairman, Aliko Dangote for the construction of 540 empty storage facilities for farm produce of 500,000 metric tons of rice per day, advising citizens to embrace farming.

Bago stressed the need for improved Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) , saying that his government intends to improve the state IGR from N1 billion to N10 billion next year but currently making about N3 billion monthly.

Also to mark his anniversary the governor performed symbolic launching of 200 CNG Buses at the state’s trade fairs complex Minna.