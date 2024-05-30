Ad

Ahead of this year’s democracy day celebration, the CEO of Savewell Luxury Homes Limited, Abdulrasheed Muideen Romeo has hailed president Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s developmental projects.

Romeo also begged Nigerians to be a little bit patient with the president.

Speaking on real estate investment, he said it is not a short term investment plan.

“On the contrary, the benefits of investing in real estate include the appreciation of capital assets (aka land) over time. In other words, one’s property’s value will be worth way more than 30 years from now.

“I believe our mandate is to create and build the best and most comfortable homes needed by our clients with international standards. We have never disappointed any of our clientele and are happy whenever we put smiles on their faces.

“Since the inception of Savewell Luxury Homes , we’ve partnered with various organisations to provide them with modern facilities that are of international standard.”

He said its goal is to meet their customers’ demand while also making profit for the growth and sustainability of the company.