The candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) in the June 18, Ekiti State governorship election, Chief Segun Oni has accused Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) of allegedly falsifying the results of the election in favour of the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidates, Mr. Biodun Oyebanji.

The Director of Media and Publicity of the Segun Oni Campaign Organisation (SOCO) Mr Jackson Adebayo stated this on Saturday in a press statement made available to the journalists in Ado Ekiti.

Adebayo alleged that INEC was deliberately delaying the upload of results of the election on its server to perfect the falsified figures of results awarded to the All Progressive Congress (APC) candidate, Mr Biodun Oyebanji as the winner.

He said as at Saturday, July 2, 2022, the INEC summary of local government results on Form EC8C and summary of Ekiti State election results on form EC8D are yet to be uploaded on the server.

This SOCO spokesman said the party was making a compilation of materials by the legal team and filing of petition by the Social Democratic Party ( SDP) governorship candidate, Asiwaju Segun Oni to challenge the victory of the APC candidate, Mr Biodun Oyebanji at the election petition tribunal pretty difficult.

According to him, “So far INEC has uploaded summary of units results on Form EC8A and Ward results on Form EC8B and wondered why the INEC should be afraid to upload the results if not for the reasons of wanting to perfect the falsified figures it has used to rig for the APC perfectly before uploading the results to its server”.

Adebayo said this should be investigated because the INEC has no excuse for withholding the upload of the results two weeks after the election