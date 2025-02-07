The national chairman of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), Dr. Ajuji Ahmed, has reaffirmed his leadership, dismissing claims of a parallel faction within the party, stating that he is the one recognised by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Speaking at a press briefing in Abuja on Friday, Ahmed insisted that the party remains under his leadership and the National Working Committee (NWC) inaugurated in 2022.

Dr. Ahmed emphasised that INEC recognises only one NNPP, with its official logo featuring red, white, and red colours, a book, and an academic cap with the slogan “Education for All.”

He urged Nigerians and media organisations to verify the information on INEC’s website.

Addressing recent reports of a factional NNPP National Convention in Lagos, Dr. Ahmed dismissed the gathering as an illegal meeting.

He stated that the party had not held any convention outside its headquarters in Abuja and refuted claims of a new NWC being inaugurated elsewhere.

“We did not hold any convention this year in any hotel lobby in Lagos,” he said.

“The NNPP does not operate from Apapa, and any claims to the contrary are false.”

The NNPP chairman accused certain former party members of attempting to destabilise the party, allegedly backed by external political interests ahead of the 2027 elections.

He claimed the individuals had engaged in anti-party activities after the 2023 general election and were expelled following due disciplinary processes.

“They have been jumping from pillar to post, going from one court to another, and swiftly losing one case after another,” Dr. Ahmed said, citing court rulings in Abuja, Ekiti, Port Harcourt, Awka, Kano, and Katsina.

He referenced an Abuja Federal High Court ruling in April 2024, which declared the expelled members as impostors and prohibited them from representing the party. Despite this, he said, they held an unauthorised meeting in Lagos, defying a court injunction issued on January 16, 2025, by the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Dr. Ahmed further revealed that INEC had filed a legal process denying any knowledge of the so-called convention in Apapa. Under Nigerian law, he said, INEC must monitor all political party’s activities for them to be recognised.

“The greatest danger to any democracy is the disregard for the rule of law,” he warned, alleging that unseen forces were attempting to weaken opposition parties.

Dr. Ahmed urged NNPP members nationwide to remain united and ignore distractions from expelled members. He reaffirmed the party’s commitment to providing strong opposition ahead of the 2027 elections.

“Our NWC was inaugurated in April 2022 for a four-year tenure, which ends in April 2026. We will continue to represent the people and uphold democracy,” he stated.