President Bola Tinubu has donated six Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) buses to Nigerian students across the six geopolitical zones in the country.

The buses, distributed through the office of the Special Adviser to the President on Students’ Engagement, Comrade Asefon Sunday Dayo, were expected to promote a more efficient and affordable transportation system for students.

Speaking during the hand-over of the busses on Friday, Asefon said the initiative was part of a broader promise made by President Tinubu to support students in Nigeria.

Asefon emphasised that while the gesture was significant, it was just the beginning, noting that in the past, some students had to hire buses at exorbitant costs, sometimes up to N200,000 to events.

According to him, with the new buses, students will only pay a token fee, making it much more affordable. “The buses are not just for transport, they also provide students with the confidence that they are using vehicles dedicated to their needs.”

Additionally, Comrade Asefon stated that the maintenance of the buses will be closely monitored, with any issues to be promptly addressed by his office. He said schools will also take responsibility for maintaining buses stationed at their campuses, ensuring the longevity of the initiative.

The President of NANS, Comrade Lucky Emonefe, expressed his gratitude to President Tinubu for the unprecedented move, stating that it would significantly ease the cost of transportation for Nigerian students.

He stated that the initiative is the first of its kind in NANS’ history, with over 20 buses being distributed to various zones.

He emphasised that the achievement was made possible through constructive dialogue and leadership, without the need for protests.

“It is going to be very useful to Nigeria students, it will ease the cost of transportation in their campuses.

“So, we are happy and I want to thank the President for this gesture, and this is the first time it has ever happened in the history of NANS, since NANS has been founded,” Emonefe stated.