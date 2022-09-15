Worried by the recent destruction of farm produce and isolated attacks in Southern Kaduna communities, the Sector 7, Operation Safe Haven Kafanchan, has convened stakeholders to solve the problem, adding that dialogue will resolve all issues.

In a message to the occasion which was held yesterday in Kafanchan, headquarters of Jema’a local government area of Kaduna State, the commander, Operation Safe Haven, Jos, Major Gen. Ibrahim Ali, tasked communities to continue to explore peaceful ways of resolving their differences instead of confrontation.

Speaking through the Commander Sector 7 Operation Safe Haven, Kafanchan, Col. Timothy Opurum, the commander explained that the essence of convening the meeting was to seek ways to strengthen the relative peace being enjoyed in the area and not to bring out things that happened in the past.

Maj. Gen. Ali also tasked the communities to always take advantage of the crisis intervention committee recently inaugurated in their various communities to resolve their problems internally.

He urged the people to always report criminal elements amongst them who are bent on causing problems, instead of shielding them because they share the same faith or beliefs.

While calling on all and sundry to join hands in fostering peace in Southern Kaduna, Major Gen Ali maintained that the military will not hesitate to deal with bad elements who refuse to take the path of peace and unity.

The commissioner and administrator, Kafanchan Municipal Authority, Mrs Phoebe Sukai Yayi, lamented that in spite of the unfortunate attacks in the past, the people have refused to put the past behind them and embrace peace as a way of life.

She commended the Commander of Sector 7, Operation Safe Haven, Kafanchan for always championing the cause of peace in Southern Kaduna and urged them not to be discouraged by some of the setbacks they encounter in the course of discharging their responsibilities.

Various stakeholders who spoke during the meeting, including the representatives of the council chairman of Jema’a, traditional institutions, the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria in Southern Kaduna, community development associations, as well as youth groups, noted that the only way to end the repeated clashes, is for justice and equity to be prioritized in handling disputes by enforcing the laws of the land. They also suggested that all those who have left various communities as a result of the crisis to return with their families to checkmate the activities of visitors.