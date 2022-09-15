Ahead of the 2023 general election, the Action Alliance (AA) candidate for Jada, Ganye, Mayo Belwa, Toungo federal constituency of Adamawa State in the House of Representatives, Taslim Ahmed Iya has said he will be accountable, available, and maintain close communication with his constituents if elected.

Iya also vowed to offer good representation and legislation if given the mandate in the forthcoming election.

He also blamed the current state of the economy and the spate of insecurity in the country on bad governance on the part of the ruling class. He said his bid for the House of Representatives stems from a burning desire to turn the tide through an all-inclusive and progressive process.

Ahmed, who disclosed this in a statement made available to LEADERSHIP yesterday in Abuja said, “I am sick and tired of watching all our leaders come into office, take all our money and do nothing. They have compromised our security, our economy, our ability to feed, clothe, and house ourselves, in other words, our livelihood. Now it seems they would compromise our lives as well. We can’t keep electing the same group of leaders with different party names and expect things to change.

“A great man once said doing the same thing over and over again and expecting different results is the definition of insanity. I am afraid if I do not stand up and call upon others to stand up and take action, there will be no Nigeria left.