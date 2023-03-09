As preparation begins for the Imo State governorship election in November this year, one of the leading aspirants, Sir Basil Maduka has declared that only the Labour Party (LP) can take the country to the Promised Land.

Maduka said Nigeria’s quest to realise her full potential as an emerging nation would be better driven by the LP government at both the state and federal levels.

He made the assertion while reviewing the governorship and state House of Assembly elections slated for Saturday, March 18, 2023.

The governorship hopeful told journalists in Abuja that the Labour Party had proven that it is the party that is committed to the emancipation of Nigerians from the old order that has been holding the people hostage over the years.

According to him, “Nigerians want a departure from the past and the enthronement of the party candidates at both the centre and the states would start the march to a new order.”

Maduka who heads an international integrated oil and gas firm noted that within a very short period of time, Labour Party has become the party of choice for most Nigerians, especially the youths, stressing that the future of the country belongs to the youths, hence they should do everything possible to take back their country by bringing Labour Party into power .

“Through the will of the Nigerian people freely expressed through their votes at the presidential election two weeks ago, the Labour Party, beyond odds, trounced the PDP, the ruling party, APC and 15 other political parties in the presidential election whose outcome is a subject of legal litigation at the election tribunal.”

The governorship frontrunner, who says he is happy to be associated with the torchbearer of the party, Mr Peter Obi, described him as God’s gift to Nigerians at this point in our chequered history.

Maduka, who enjoined Imolites to come out en masse to vote for Labour Party candidates for the House of Assembly election, said that doing this would be the only way they can prove to the world that the excellent performance of the party at the presidential election two weeks ago was not a fluke.