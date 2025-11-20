Residents and youths of Onuebum community in Ogbia local government area have forced the shutdown of Sterling Exploration Ltd (SEL) operations, accusing the company of violating environmental and petroleum industry laws.

The protest, which erupted early Tuesday morning, signalled deepening frustration over what locals described as years of neglect and non-compliance by the operator.

By 5:30 a.m., community leaders, youth groups, and members of the Ijaw Youth Council (IYC) Worldwide had gathered at the company’s operational site, initiating what they called “Operation Stop Work.”

Their message was clear: exploration activities would not continue until SEL addressed issues they say have lingered for more than four years.

The demonstration was led by the chairman of the Onuebum Oil & Gas Committee, Comrade John Bailiff Egapekpar, alongside the Community Development Committee (CDC) chairman, Comrade Kotor Jonathan, and the youth leader, Engr. Odumomusi Obaguo.

They accused the company of operating without an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA), violating key provisions of the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA), and informally acquiring land without due process.

Placards carried by the protesters bore inscriptions such as: “SEL, effect Section 326 of the PIA,” “Stop violating the EIA and PIA,” and “Implement Section 235 of the PIA.”

Community members said that these grievances are not new but have remained unresolved due to SEL’s alleged refusal to implement an existing Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) signed with the host community.

In a statement issued in Yenagoa, IYC’s director of Mobilisation, Comrade Ari Fekorigha, expressed disappointment over the situation.

“The unresolved disagreement between the SEL and the Onuebum community for over four years is deeply worrisome. The IYC engaged SEL for a peaceful resolution, but the company failed to respond,” he said.

Tension, however, eased after the intervention of security authorities and senior state officials, including the Bayelsa State Commissioner of Police, the Office of the Deputy Governor, and phone calls from the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources.

Representing the Commissioner of Police, the Divisional Police Officer of Otuokpoti Division, Mrs Stella Izevbigie, informed the protesters that a negotiation meeting had been scheduled for November 26, 2025, at the Government House in Yenagoa.

The meeting is expected to involve SEL’s management, IYC leadership, and representatives of the Onuebum community in a bid to reach a lasting settlement.

Following these assurances, Comrade Fekorigha announced a temporary suspension of the “stop-work” order.

“We are committed to dialogue, but let it be clear: the protest will resume immediately if SEL fails to honour the demands of the host community,” he warned.

Several efforts to obtain comments from Sterling Exploration Ltd were unsuccessful as of press time.