The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) in Cross River State has arrested a 52-year-old teacher, Mr. Onun Ikoli, and his wife, Mrs. Itam Onun, for possessing 360 bags of marijuana weighing 4.706 tonnes in Yakurr local government area.

Advertisement

The state NDLEA Commander, Mr. John Anteyi, revealed that the suspects claimed the drugs belonged to a tenant who is now on the run. The agency is continuing its investigation, aiming to bring all involved individuals to justice.

Commander Anteyi praised Cross River State Governor for supporting the agency’s efforts and urged residents to collaborate by providing information to help curb the illicit drug trade.

Advertisement

The suspects denied involvement, stating they were unaware their tenant was a drug dealer and had only collected N50,000 rent from them.

“As I speak Investigation is still ongoing, NDLEA boss Rtd. Brigadier General Maruwa, is bent on bringing this illicit trade to an end.

“Our ears are still on ground to arrest more suspects. The Cross River State Governor should also be commended for giving us assistance. He has been helpful.

“Removing the quantity of illicit drugs from the system. This is what used to give criminals morals.

“Youths too would have been indulged in drugs consumption”, he said.

The commander urged residents of the state to collaborate with the command, by giving useful information that can lead to the arrest of those engaging in the illicit trade.

In their remarks, the suspects Mr. and Mrs. Onun Ikoi denied involvement in the trade claiming that it was their tenant that owns the drugs.