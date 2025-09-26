Club Brugge star Raphael Onyedika may miss Nigeria’s 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Lesotho and Benin Republic.

Onyedika left the pitch in the 16th minute of Club Brugge’s thrilling 5-5 draw with Westerlo on Wednesday night. He was replaced by Alexander Stankovic.

The defensive midfielder has made six league appearances for Nicky Hayen’s side.

Hayen is expected to provide an update on Onyedika’s fitness ahead of his side’s next league game against Standard Liege on Saturday.

Super Eagles head coach Eric Chelle will hope the injury is not serious.

Chelle is already concerned about the fitness of another midfielder, Fisayo Dele-Bashiru, ahead of the October international break. Dele-Bashiru sustained a muscle injury during Lazio’s 1-0 home loss to AS Roma on Sunday.