Nigeria’s Flying Eagles have been forced to make a late adjustment to their squad for the 2025 FIFA U-20 World Cup after defender Marvellous Freedom sustained a knee injury during training.

Advertisement

Freedom picked up the injury in training and missed the Flying Eagles’ friendly against Australia on Tuesday night.

Meanwhile, head coach Aliyu Zubairu has called up Wikki Tourists’ Haruna Aliyu as a replacement for the injured player.

Advertisement

Aliyu is expected to arrive in Chile on Friday morning.

The Flying Eagles will arrive in Talca City today – the venue for their group matches in the World Cup.

The seven-time African champions arrived in Chile two weeks ago for their final preparations.

They have been drawn in Group F alongside Norway, Colombia, and Saudi Arabia.

The Flying Eagles will face Norway in their opening fixture next week on Monday.