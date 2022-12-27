A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and member of the party’s presidential campaign council in Abia State, Hon Prince Uche Ezekwesili, has expressed confidence in the capacity of the deputy chief whip of the House Representatives, Hon Nkeiruka Onyejeocha, to defeat her opponents in next year’s election.

He made the assertion yesterday on the sideline of APC stakeholders’ meeting organised by Onyejeocha to brief members of her constituency in Isuikwuato/ Umunneochi on her stewardship and to strategise for the forthcoming election.

Ezekwesili, a former two-time local government legislative leader in Abia State, said Onyejeocha’s credentials in terms of performance had dwarfed the chances of her opponents in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Labour Party (LP).

According to him, Onyejeocha has given her people a lot for her party, the APC to campaign with, hence they have a lot in the kitty going into the polls.

He said, “We are here today because our House of Representatives member Hon Nkeiruka Onyejeocha has called to interact with the stakeholders to give account of her stewardship and then tell us the things that we should expect and prepare for the forthcoming election and to make sure we elect Bola Ahmed Tinubu as our president and other APC candidates in the 2023 general elections.

“We are very prepared in our local government, because APC as a party has given us what we will campaign with. If you look around you will see meaningful infrastructures, including roads, schools and so many things constructed by Onyejeocha.

“Other parties have done virtually nothing for us. We have things to campaign with. All the people gathered here have unanimously agreed that this woman has worked, her party has delivered, hence we have to return her and every other contestant on the platform of the party because of what she has done for her constituency. We are prepared.

“I don’t think she is contesting with anyone based on what is on ground. There is a 100 percent chance that she will come back.”