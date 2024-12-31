The Ooni of Ife, His Imperial Majesty Adeyeye Babatunde Enitan Ogunwusi, Ojaja II, has commended Agbeyewa Farms for the conversion of a 20,000-hectare land in Ekiti North earlier taken over by kidnappers, into farmland in Ekiti State.

The Agbeyewa cassava farm is said to be a bold step that is capable of not only redefining agriculture but also to boost the production of cassava, create job opportunities, bolster food security and also attract foreign investment.

Ooni Ogunwusi, who embarked on a two-day tour of the massive farmland spanning five communities including Ipao and Itapaji, expressed admiration for its innovative practices and commitment to addressing Nigeria’s pressing cassava production challenges.

He said, “I m here to see things for myself because seeing is believing. Clearly, Agbeyewa has established itself as the largest cassava producer in Nigeria. There is absolutely no reason why we should be a poor nation,” Ooni Ogunwusi stated.

He emphasised the untapped potential of cassava derivatives, such as sorbitol, starch, and ethanol, products worth billions of dollars globally but underutilised in Nigeria.

Highlighting Agbeyewa Farms’ ability to achieve unprecedented yields of over 30 tons per hectare compared to the national average of four to six tons, he praised their cultivation of drought-resistant cassava varieties as a model for innovation in agriculture.

The monarch harped on the need to involve Nigeria’s youth in agriculture, urging them to embrace the sector’s potential to drive economic growth.

While acknowledging the role of government in providing essential support like land clearing and access to modern farming equipment, he stressed that individuals must take responsibility for fostering agricultural progress.

Quoting President Bola Tinubu, Ooni Ogunwusi remarked, “We cannot continue to farm with outdated methods. Agbeyewa Farms is showing us that innovation is not just an option it’s a necessity. They are leading the way in proving that agriculture can be both profitable and transformative.”

The Ooni praised Agbeyewa Farms chairman, John Olajide, for his visionary leadership in turning a once troubled region into an agricultural success story.

The monarch called for urgent action to resolve the security challenges that deter farmers from cultivating their lands.

“Nigerians have often been wary of doing the hard part of agriculture, but it’s time we face these challenges. Our nation depends on it. I’m taking it upon myself to be a major advocate for combating insecurity in agriculture,” he said.

He added, “The current administration is making progress, but we need to be more serious as a nation. We must unite and face these challenges head-on to secure a brighter future for agriculture and for Nigeria as a whole.”