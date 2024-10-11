Advertisement

The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, Ojaja II, on Thursday unveiled a golden statue to honour the First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu.

This is in addition to inauguration of a 2.7km Senator Oluremi Tinubu Way, a grand pavilion monument on campus of the Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), donated by the Ooni and named after Mrs Tinubu.

The monarch praised Senator Tinubu for her outstanding leadership, dedication to education, women empowerment, and national unity.

Oba Ogunwusi commended the First Lady, saying, “A golden statue is erected to immortalise her virtuous personality and to showcase the strength of a teacher, mother, and wife at the very heart of Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife.

“The biggest hostel and pavilion in the history of Obafemi Awolowo University, which bears her name, represent her efforts to create spaces for learning, development, and empowerment for all.”

Mrs Tinubu is an alumnus of OAU where she bagged a Bachelor of Science in Education degree from the then University of Ife.

At the event, Mrs Tinubu also pledged N1billion donation to the university’s horticultural landscaping.