Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi Ojaja II, has pledged to support the new governing council of Obafemi Awolowo University, OAU, Ile-Ife in its bid to take the University to greater heights.

Oba Ogunwusi stated this when the pro-chancellor and chairman of the council, Professor Siyan Oyeweso, led other council members and the management team of Obafemi Awolowo University to his palace on a courtesy visit.

A release by the university’s Public Relations Officer, Mr. Abiodun Olarewaju, stated that the monarch, who showered Professor Oyeweso with encomium for his wonderful disposition to the history of the Yoruba race, charged him to bring his wealth of experience to bear on the institution so that the dreams of the founding fathers would be realised.

Calling on the chairman of the council to see his palace as his second home, Oba Ogunwusi prayed to God to grant Professor Oyeweso the needed wisdom and knowledge to manage the university’s affairs successfully.

Therefore, he implored the pro-chancellor to see himself as the father of all staff and students so that they would be free to discuss their challenges with him and find a lasting solution.

Earlier, Professor Oyeweso had eulogised the late Ooni of Ife, Oba Adesoji Aderemi, for giving away the land on which the University was built, adding that without his foresight, there might not have been a University in Ile-Ife.

Commending the immediate past Ooni of Ife, Oba Okunade Sijuwade, Olubuse II, for maintaining high cordiality between the town and gown, Professor Oyeweso said that history would not forget his invaluable contributions to the overall development of Obafemi Awolowo University.